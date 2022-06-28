Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 28, 2022 12:22 pm
The G7 leaders condemned Russia’s brutal missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, saying that “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime.” G7 leaders added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and “those responsible” would be held to account. “We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine,” the statement reads. The Kremenchuk attack killed at least 18 people and injured at least 59.  

