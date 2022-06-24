Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 10, 2022 1:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Following Russia’s attack on the Kramatorsk train station that killed 50 people on April 8, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNN that France is ready “to go further” and ban Russian oil. However, Le Maire did not specify when, saying that “the next steps and the next discussions will focus on this question of the ban on Russian oil,” as quoted by CNN.

