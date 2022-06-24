French finance minister says France is 'ready to ban Russian oil,' doesn't specify when.
April 10, 2022 1:40 pm
Following Russia’s attack on the Kramatorsk train station that killed 50 people on April 8, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNN that France is ready “to go further” and ban Russian oil. However, Le Maire did not specify when, saying that “the next steps and the next discussions will focus on this question of the ban on Russian oil,” as quoted by CNN.