French Economy Minister: Moscow 'most likely' to totally halt gas supplies to Europe.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 10, 2022 4:06 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on July 10 that France should prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas. The French government is working to protect companies that may need support in case of supply disruption. "We have to anticipate and to put ourselves in order of battle as of now," he said.