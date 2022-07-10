Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFrench Economy Minister: Moscow 'most likely' to totally halt gas supplies to Europe.

July 10, 2022 4:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on July 10 that France should prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas. The French government is working to protect companies that may need support in case of supply disruption. "We have to anticipate and to put ourselves in order of battle as of now," he said. 

