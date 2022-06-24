Former lawmaker Oleh Lyashko, leader of the Radical Party, said his car was hit on April 28 by two other vehicles as he was returning from Chornobyl. Lyashko accused another driver, allegedly the State Security Service (SBU) officer, of an accident on Rybalsky Island in Kyiv. SBU confirmed to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that their employee was involved in the accident and said they will investigate the situation.