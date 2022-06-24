The ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Interfax Ukraine that French President Emmanuel Macron calling Ukrainians and Russians "brothers" was disappointing. "The 'brotherly' people don't kill children, don't shoot civilians, don't rape women, don't mutilate the elderly, and don't destroy the homes of other 'brotherly' people. Even the fiercest enemies don't commit atrocities against defenseless people," he said.