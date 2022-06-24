Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalForeign Ministry: Ukraine disappointed by Macron's refusal to call Russia's actions genocide.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 13, 2022 4:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Interfax Ukraine that French President Emmanuel Macron calling Ukrainians and Russians "brothers" was disappointing. "The 'brotherly' people don't kill children, don't shoot civilians, don't rape women, don't mutilate the elderly, and don't destroy the homes of other 'brotherly' people. Even the fiercest enemies don't commit atrocities against defenseless people," he said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok