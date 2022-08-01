Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 1, 2022 12:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's foreign ministry said it is monitoring the situation on the Serbia-Kosovo border, urging Ukrainian citizens to avoid crowded places in the region. The ministry also recommended Ukrainians use checkpoints on the border with North Macedonia "in case of further aggravation of the security situation and blocking of roads." While most EU countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, Ukraine does not. 

