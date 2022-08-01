Foreign Ministry recommends Ukrainians refrain from visiting Serbia amid tensions with Kosovo
August 1, 2022
Ukraine's foreign ministry said it is monitoring the situation on the Serbia-Kosovo border, urging Ukrainian citizens to avoid crowded places in the region. The ministry also recommended Ukrainians use checkpoints on the border with North Macedonia "in case of further aggravation of the security situation and blocking of roads." While most EU countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, Ukraine does not.