August 19, 2022 12:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the statement following talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv. He argued that Erdogan and Guterres sincerely sympathize with Ukraine and seek to help it. 

