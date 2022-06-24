FM Kuleba: Lavrov’s statement demonstrates that ‘today’s Russia is full of hatred towards other nations.’
May 2, 2022 3:17 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about President Volodymyr Zelensky that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews,” a “heinous remark” offensive to Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people, adding that Lavrov “could not hide the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites.”