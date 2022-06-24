This item is part of our running news digest

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about President Volodymyr Zelensky that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews,” a “heinous remark” offensive to Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people, adding that Lavrov “could not hide the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites.”