externalFM Kuleba: Lavrov’s statement demonstrates that ‘today’s Russia is full of hatred towards other nations.’

May 2, 2022 3:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about President Volodymyr Zelensky that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews,” a “heinous remark” offensive to Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people, adding that Lavrov “could not hide the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites.”

