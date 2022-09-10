Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalFive more grain ships leave ports of Odesa Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 1:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The ships were loaded with 90,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products bound for European and African countries, according to the Infrastructure Ministry. Over 2.6 million tons of food products have left Ukraine through the Black Sea since shipping was restarted in August.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok