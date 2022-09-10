Five more grain ships leave ports of Odesa Oblast
September 10, 2022
The ships were loaded with 90,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products bound for European and African countries, according to the Infrastructure Ministry. Over 2.6 million tons of food products have left Ukraine through the Black Sea since shipping was restarted in August.
