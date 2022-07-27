Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
First train with sanctioned goods arrives from Russia to Kaliningrad via Lithuania

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022
According to Kaliningrad Regional Governor Dmitry Lyskov, the train consisted of 60 freight cars with cement. On June 22, Lithuania lifted a ban on rail transport of sanctioned goods to and from Kaliningrad, after the EU allowed the transit of sanctioned goods destined for the Russian exclave through its territory by rail.

