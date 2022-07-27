First train with sanctioned goods arrives from Russia to Kaliningrad via Lithuania
This item is part of our running news digest
July 27, 2022 12:17 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Kaliningrad Regional Governor Dmitry Lyskov, the train consisted of 60 freight cars with cement. On June 22, Lithuania lifted a ban on rail transport of sanctioned goods to and from Kaliningrad, after the EU allowed the transit of sanctioned goods destined for the Russian exclave through its territory by rail.