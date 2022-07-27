Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalFire extinguished in Dnipro 2 days after it was hit by Russian missile.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 17, 2022 1:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, for almost 38 hours, 90 firefighters have been putting out a fire that broke out at an industrial enterprise in Dnipro after it was hit by Russian missile on July 15. The attack killed three people and injured 16, Reznichenko reported adding that one person is still considered missing. A search is underway there, Reznichenko said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok