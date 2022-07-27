According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, for almost 38 hours, 90 firefighters have been putting out a fire that broke out at an industrial enterprise in Dnipro after it was hit by Russian missile on July 15. The attack killed three people and injured 16, Reznichenko reported adding that one person is still considered missing. A search is underway there, Reznichenko said.