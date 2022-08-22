Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalFinnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima asks Rosatom for 2 billion euros over scrapped nuclear plant

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 6:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The sum includes 800 million euros advanced by Fennevoima on the project. On May 3, Fennovoima scrapped its contract to deliver the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant in Finland to Russian state-owned company Rosatom, citing risks and delays due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Rosatom, which has a third of the shares of Fennevoima, said the decision was taken "without any detailed consultation" with the project’s shareholders and plans to pursue international arbitration.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok