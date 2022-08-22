The sum includes 800 million euros advanced by Fennevoima on the project. On May 3, Fennovoima scrapped its contract to deliver the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant in Finland to Russian state-owned company Rosatom, citing risks and delays due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Rosatom, which has a third of the shares of Fennevoima, said the decision was taken "without any detailed consultation" with the project’s shareholders and plans to pursue international arbitration.