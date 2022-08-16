Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 16, 2022 2:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several explosions were heard at a military air base in the village of Hvardiiske, not far from Simferopol, on Aug. 16, Russian media Kommersant reported. According to the media, the Russian military is currently “checking the version of an attack by a small unmanned aerial vehicle on an ammunition depot (at the base).” Earlier today explosions were also reported at another Russian ammunition depot in Crimea, located in the village of Maiske.

