Expert: Russian attacks damage more than 20% of warehouse properties in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 12, 2022 3:16 pm
Over 440,000 square meters of logistics property have been destroyed by the Russian troops in Kyiv Oblast, according to an estimation by Fedor Arbuzov, the head of office and logistic property department at Retail & Development Advisor company, told Interfax news agency on April 12. The areas of brutal hostilities in Kyiv Oblast suffered the most, Arbuzov said.