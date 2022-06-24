Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalExpert: Russian attacks damage more than 20% of warehouse properties in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 12, 2022 3:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Over 440,000 square meters of logistics property have been destroyed by the Russian troops in Kyiv Oblast, according to an estimation by Fedor Arbuzov, the head of office and logistic property department at Retail & Development Advisor company, told Interfax news agency on April 12. The areas of brutal hostilities in Kyiv Oblast suffered the most, Arbuzov said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok