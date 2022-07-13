Expert: Russia has stolen $613 million worth of agricultural products from Ukraine since February.
July 13, 2022 11:35 pm
According to Roman Neyter, a researcher at the Kyiv School of Economics, this is the estimated worth of the grain and agricultural oils Russia has stolen from Ukraine during the ongoing invasion. The total losses of the agricultural sector from the war can reach $27.6 billion, according to him.