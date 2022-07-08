Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 8, 2022 4:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Former commander of NATO's joint forces in Europe General Philip Breedlove told The Times in an interview that Ukraine could carry out the attack using newly supplied Harpoon missiles. Breedlove told The Times the "Kerch bridge is a legitimate target." 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
