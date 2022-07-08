Ex-NATO commander: Ukraine could deal devastating blow to Kremlin by attacking Kerch Strait bridge linking mainland Russia with Crimea
July 8, 2022 4:36 pm
Former commander of NATO's joint forces in Europe General Philip Breedlove told The Times in an interview that Ukraine could carry out the attack using newly supplied Harpoon missiles. Breedlove told The Times the "Kerch bridge is a legitimate target."