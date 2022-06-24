Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 29, 2022 4:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson was quoted as saying by Aktuality.sk news website on March 28 that “it is important to motivate refugees to leave Poland and go to other member states, because otherwise the situation will not be sustainable.” Johansson noted that the EU does not currently have any quotas for the distribution of refugees across EU countries.

