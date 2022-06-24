European Commissioner: EU must motivate Ukrainians to leave Poland, go to other member states.
March 29, 2022 4:20 am
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson was quoted as saying by Aktuality.sk news website on March 28 that “it is important to motivate refugees to leave Poland and go to other member states, because otherwise the situation will not be sustainable.” Johansson noted that the EU does not currently have any quotas for the distribution of refugees across EU countries.