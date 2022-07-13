Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 13, 2022

externalEuropean Commission allows Russia to transit sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad by rail

This item is part of our running news digest

July 13, 2022 7:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the European Union executive guidance, Russia may continue the transit of sanctioned goods destined for the Kaliningrad enclave through the bloc’s territory by rail but EU states must inspect the goods being transported. The transit of goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed, the statement said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok