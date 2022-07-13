European Commission allows Russia to transit sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad by rail
July 13, 2022 7:09 pm
According to the European Union executive guidance, Russia may continue the transit of sanctioned goods destined for the Kaliningrad enclave through the bloc’s territory by rail but EU states must inspect the goods being transported. The transit of goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed, the statement said.