July 28, 2022 9:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Starting July 30, the ENTSO-E association, which represents the EU electricity transmission operators, allowed a 2.5-fold increase in the export of Ukrainian electricity, or 250 megawatts, to European countries. “The EU is aware of the role of Ukrainian electricity, which helps in replacing Russia’s toxic gas,” said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of state-owned electricity grid operator Ukrenergo.

