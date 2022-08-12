EU calls for demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
August 12, 2022 10:26 pm
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that Russia should immediately hand over full control over the Zaporizhzhia plant to Ukraine. Borrell called for the withdrawal of Russian forces, and for access to the International Atomic Energy Agency at the site. Russia seized control of the plant, the largest in Europe, in early March and is using it as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.