Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalEU calls for demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 10:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that Russia should immediately hand over full control over the Zaporizhzhia plant to Ukraine. Borrell called for the withdrawal of Russian forces, and for access to the International Atomic Energy Agency at the site. Russia seized control of the plant, the largest in Europe, in early March and is using it as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok