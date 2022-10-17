EU leaders condemn Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
This item is part of our running news digest
October 9, 2022 9:28 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Estonian President Alar Karis said it is not just a war, but “a crime against humanity, the organizer of which will be punished." Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde stressed that Russia’s “blatant disregard” for civilian lives puts the issue of accountability front and center. Lithuania's Foreign Ministry called for providing further support to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself as Russia continues its terror. At least 13 people were killed, and 89 people, including 11 children, were injured in the attack on Oct. 9.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.