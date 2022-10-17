Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU leaders condemn Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

October 9, 2022 9:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Estonian President Alar Karis said it is not just a war, but “a crime against humanity, the organizer of which will be punished." Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde stressed that Russia’s “blatant disregard” for civilian lives puts the issue of accountability front and center. Lithuania's Foreign Ministry called for providing further support to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself as Russia continues its terror. At least 13 people were killed, and 89 people, including 11 children, were injured in the attack on Oct. 9. 
