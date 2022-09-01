Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU imposes sanctions against 3 Russian lawmakers

September 1, 2022 5:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
They were sanctioned for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. State Duma members Alla Polyakova and Anton Tkachev voted in favor of recognizing Russian proxies in the occupied Donbas. Senator Valery Ponomarev was sanctioned for supporting the ratification of the cooperation treaty between Russia and Russian proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk.

