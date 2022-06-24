Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU delegation to Ukraine returns to Kyiv from Poland.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 11, 2022 9:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several other European embassies had also returned to Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from its vicinity in early April.

