EU delegation to Ukraine returns to Kyiv from Poland.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 11, 2022 9:03 pm
Several other European embassies had also returned to Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from its vicinity in early April.
This item is part of our running news digest
Several other European embassies had also returned to Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from its vicinity in early April.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.