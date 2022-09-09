Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU countries fail to agree on price cap for Russian gas.

September 9, 2022 8:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On Sept. 9, the bloc's energy ministers failed to find a common approach during an extraordinary meeting to address soaring energy prices. However, Kadri Simson, the European commissioner for energy, said that Russia may provoke an energy crisis by using "gas supplies as a weapon" and weaken the European economy, which could "politically split the European Union." “We must ensure that their (Russia's) plan will fail," he said. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
