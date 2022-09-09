EU countries fail to agree on price cap for Russian gas.
September 9, 2022 8:00 pm
On Sept. 9, the bloc's energy ministers failed to find a common approach during an extraordinary meeting to address soaring energy prices. However, Kadri Simson, the European commissioner for energy, said that Russia may provoke an energy crisis by using "gas supplies as a weapon" and weaken the European economy, which could "politically split the European Union." “We must ensure that their (Russia's) plan will fail," he said.
