EU considers ‘significantly increasing’ military support to Moldova.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 4, 2022 12:41 pm
The EU Council President Charles Michel said the bloc is considering how it can provide more military support for Moldova, including military equipment and cyber defense. “We will help Moldova strengthen its resilience and cope with the consequences of the spill-over from Russia's aggression in Ukraine,” he said. Fears of escalation grew in Moldova as several explosions were recently reported in the Transnistria region occupied by Russia since 1992.