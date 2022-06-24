Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU closes loophole allowing multi-million-euro arms sales to Russia since 2014.

April 14, 2022 2:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
AccAccording to the EU Commission data, EU countries sold Russia weapons and ammunition worth 39 million euros in 2021, up more than 50% from 2020. The EU banned the export of arms to Russia in July 2014 due to Russia’s occupation of Crimea, but a clause in the sanctions permitted sales under contracts signed before August 2014. Reuters reports that France and Germany were among the largest exporters.

