EU closes loophole allowing multi-million-euro arms sales to Russia since 2014.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 14, 2022 2:30 pm
AccAccording to the EU Commission data, EU countries sold Russia weapons and ammunition worth 39 million euros in 2021, up more than 50% from 2020. The EU banned the export of arms to Russia in July 2014 due to Russia’s occupation of Crimea, but a clause in the sanctions permitted sales under contracts signed before August 2014. Reuters reports that France and Germany were among the largest exporters.