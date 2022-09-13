Estonian defense minister visits Kyiv, provides Ukraine with mobile hospital.
September 13, 2022 6:26 pm
“Estonia has always put people above everything," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a reference to his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur’s visit. "This is what they are doing now by supplying the Ukrainian army with the most modern mobile hospital, which will save the lives of our soldiers and civilians,” Reznikov said.
