Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Estonian defense minister visits Kyiv, provides Ukraine with mobile hospital.

September 13, 2022 6:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Estonia has always put people above everything," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a reference to his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur’s visit. "This is what they are doing now by supplying the Ukrainian army with the most modern mobile hospital, which will save the lives of our soldiers and civilians,” Reznikov said.

