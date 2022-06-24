Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalEstonia sends lethal weapons to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 6, 2022 12:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Estonia has handed over to Ukraine anti-tank missiles and mines, automatic weapons, ammunition, disposable grenades and hand grenades.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok