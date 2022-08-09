Kaja Kallas, Estonia's Prime Minister, called for the "end of tourism from Russia now" on Aug. 9. Visiting Europe is "a privilege, not a human right," Kallas said. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu earlier said that Tallinn was preparing proposals for the EU to stop issuing visas to Russians, calling it "morally wrong" that Russian tourists are traveling to Europe en masse, while Russia is killing children in Ukraine.