Erdogan: Turkey lends Ukraine 'a helping hand'
October 5, 2022 1:20 pm
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey – not the U.S. or other Western countries – is "number one" in the world in providing humanitarian support to those in need, including in Ukraine, reported Anadolu news agency.
Erdogan said he was disappointed by the "inaction" of the world leaders and said they should reform the U.N. Security Council.
On Sept. 28, Erdogan said that the sham referendums in Russian-occupied territories would undermine efforts to resume peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
