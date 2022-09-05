Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's last operating reactor disconnected from grid
September 5, 2022
Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom said on Sept. 5 that Russian forces continued shelling the territories around the plant for the past three days, further damaging the power lines connecting reactors to the grid. The last working power line connecting the reactors at the Russian-occupied plant to the grid was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling on Sept. 5, according to the report.
