Energoatom: Russian cruise missile flew 'critically low' over nuclear power plant
This item is part of our running news digest
June 5, 2022 10:17 am
Calling the June 5 early morning missile attack "another act of nuclear terrorism," Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said a Russian missile, similar to a Kalibr-type missile, flew just over the nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv Oblast, likely on its way to Kyiv. Even the smallest fragment of a rocket could cause a nuclear catastrophe, the company said.