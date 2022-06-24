Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 5, 2022 10:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Calling the June 5 early morning missile attack "another act of nuclear terrorism," Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said a Russian missile, similar to a Kalibr-type missile, flew just over the nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv Oblast, likely on its way to Kyiv. Even the smallest fragment of a rocket could cause a nuclear catastrophe, the company said.

