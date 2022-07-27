Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on July 21 that Russian troops brought at least 14 heavy military equipment pieces with ammunition, weapons, and explosives into the premises of the plant, located in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The weapons are now close to highly flammable substances contained in the plant's equipment. "The occupiers continue to cynically violate all norms and requirements regarding fire, nuclear, and radiation safety" at the nuclear plant, the company said.