Energoatom: Russian shelling poses threat to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's radiation safety.
August 15, 2022 6:59 pm
"There are risks of hydrogen leakage and spraying of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high," Ukraine's state nuclear monopolyEnergoatom said. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.