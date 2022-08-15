Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 15, 2022 6:59 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
"There are risks of hydrogen leakage and spraying of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high," Ukraine's state nuclear monopolyEnergoatom said. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

