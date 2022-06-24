Energoatom: Russian occupiers leaving Chornobyl nuclear plant and satellite city Slavutych.
March 31, 2022 6:00 pm
Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said the Russian occupiers headed towards the Ukrainian borders with Belarus in two columns after announcing the intentions to leave this morning, but some of them still remain at the site. Evidence also suggests that a column of Russian soldiers are currently being formed in occupied Slavutych to head towards Belarus.