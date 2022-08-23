Energoatom: Russia builds up military equipment, troops at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
This item is part of our running news digest
August 23, 2022 10:33 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said that Russian forces brought two more armored personnel carriers and six trucks to the Zaporizhzhia plant located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Now Russia has over 40 pieces of military equipment at the plant, according to Energoatom. Russia also deployed additional troops there, the company said.