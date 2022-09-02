Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 2, 2022 6:55 pm
Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom said that the reactor had been disconnected on Sept. 1 due to Russian shelling. Russia, which has been attacking Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail. 

