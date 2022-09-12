Emergency Service: Russian strikes on Kharkiv kill 3
September 12, 2022 10:13 am
The State Emergency Service reported that on Sept. 11 Russian forces had fired two rockets at a critical infrastructure site in Kharkiv. According to the report, the fire spread more than 1,000 square meters and killed two people. Another missile strike hit a residential building in Kharkiv around midnight, killing one and injuring two.
