Embassy: Buyer in Lebanon refuses to accept grain from Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 8, 2022 8:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the shipper of the Ukrainian grain aboard the dry cargo ship Razoni, the buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to a delivery delay of more than five months, Ukraine's Embassy in Lebanon said. So the shipper is now looking for another consignee to offload the cargo either in Tripoli or any other port, the embassy said. Razoni, which departed from Odesa on Aug. 1, was the first grain ship to leave Ukraine since Russia launched its all-out invasion on Feb. 24. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
