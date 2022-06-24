Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalElon Musk refuses to ban Russian news sources on Starlink satellite internet.

March 5, 2022 10:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he said.

