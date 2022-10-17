Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Electricity in capital, Kyiv Oblast to be cut off for 2 hours

October 10, 2022 4:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo will switch off electricity in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for about two hours to balance Ukraine's energy system after Russia's missile attacks on energy infrastructure objects, according to energy company DTEK. It didn't specify when exactly it would happen.

The outage will concern some industrial enterprises and household consumers. Critical infrastructure such as hospitals, the Kyiv metro, and rescue services will work as usual, according to DTEK.

Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko earlier asked Ukrainians to limit electricity consumption from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 10. 

