externalEl Pais: Spain delivers air defense battery to Ukraine.

August 25, 2022 2:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Spanish newspaper, Ukraine has already received artillery ammunition and around 20 armored vehicles from Spain, as well as 1,000 tons of diesel fuel. In September, Spain is expected to deliver several thousand winter uniforms and jackets. 

