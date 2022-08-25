El Pais: Spain delivers air defense battery to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 2:48 pm
According to the Spanish newspaper, Ukraine has already received artillery ammunition and around 20 armored vehicles from Spain, as well as 1,000 tons of diesel fuel. In September, Spain is expected to deliver several thousand winter uniforms and jackets.
