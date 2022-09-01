Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEconomy minister: Germany can't rely on Russian gas this winter.

September 1, 2022 7:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the country should not count on gas coming via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline over the winter. “What I do expect is that we cannot rely in any way on Russia, or on Gazprom, the rest is pure speculation,” Harbeck said. Russia has been accused of constantly disrupting gas supplies via Nord Stream to blackmail and intimidateEurope.

