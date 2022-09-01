Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEBRD to lend 100 million euros to Ukrzaliznytsia.

September 1, 2022
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's funds will be used to ensure liquidity and finance the critical needs of Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, the Finance Ministry said. 

