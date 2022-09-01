EBRD to lend 100 million euros to Ukrzaliznytsia.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 10:58 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's funds will be used to ensure liquidity and finance the critical needs of Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, the Finance Ministry said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.