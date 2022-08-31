Donetsk Oblast governor: Russian forces shell Kramatorsk, Sloviansk overnight.
August 31, 2022 10:03 am
According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, residential areas in Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove towns also came under Russian attack. Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported on Aug. 31 that civilians were injured in the shelling, without disclosing further details.
