Deutsche Welle: Turkey ready to host four-way meeting to unblock export of Ukrainian grain.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 16, 2022 5:19 am
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country is ready to host four-way talks with the UN, Russia and Ukraine in order to ensure transportation of Ukraine’s grain exports. The Food and Agriculture Organization estimated that 25 million tons of grain are stored in silos at Ukrainian ports which has serious implications for global food supplies.