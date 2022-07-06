Der Spiegel: German opposition to push Bundestag on supplying Ukraine with armored personnel carriers
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 7:53 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, known as the Union parties, are demanding the German government hand over 200 Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to a parliamentary motion for a resolution seen by German newspaper Der Spiegel. The war is in a "critical phase," the motion said.