This item is part of our running news digest

July 6, 2022 7:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, known as the Union parties, are demanding the German government hand over 200 Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to a parliamentary motion for a resolution seen by German newspaper Der Spiegel. The war is in a "critical phase," the motion said.

