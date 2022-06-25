Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeputy Prime Minister: More than 1,500 Ukrainian civilians held in Russian prisons.

June 21, 2022 7:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia is holding more than 1,500 Ukrainian civilians in prisons, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said during a briefing on June 20. "They are in Rostov, Kursk, they are in jail, they are being held as prisoners of war, although they should not be," she said, adding that among the imprisoned civilians are Ukrainian priests, volunteers, activists, journalists, and heads of local government agencies.

