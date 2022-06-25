Deputy PM: Russia blocking evacuation from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Oblasts
June 10, 2022 11:58 am
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the Suspilne media outlet that Russia is blocking the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson and partially occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. “Russia is shamefully lying when it says that residents don’t want to escape,” she said, adding that the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories hotline receives hundreds of calls daily from civilians asking for an evacuation corridor.