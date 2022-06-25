Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalDeputy PM: Russia blocking evacuation from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Oblasts

This item is part of our running news digest

June 10, 2022 11:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the Suspilne media outlet that Russia is blocking the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson and partially occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. “Russia is shamefully lying when it says that residents don’t want to escape,” she said, adding that the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories hotline receives hundreds of calls daily from civilians asking for an evacuation corridor.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok