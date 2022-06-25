Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDefense Ministry: Up to seven Belarusian battalions concentrated near Ukrainian border.

June 21, 2022 3:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said that these battalions comprise roughly 3,500 to 4,000 personnel, and there are also Russian troops deployed in Belarus. He added that the Belarusian army has about 60,000 troops but the country's dictator Alexander Lukashenko wants to increase the number by another 20,000. 

